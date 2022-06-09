Henry Street Heritage Festival returns to Elmwood Park

Hometown Local
By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A longtime festival returns to the Star City!

The Henry Street Heritage Festival will return on September 17 to Elmwood Park.

It’s an event with filled with food, entertainment, shopping, and educational forums.

Its goal is to celebrate and showcase African-American heritage as expressed through the performing arts, crafts, cuisines, customs, and merchandise.

Henry Street was the center of Roanoke’s Black community during segregation, and has since become an integral part of Roanoke’s history.

Proceeds from the festival support Roanoke’s Harrison Museum of African American Culture.

Thank you for voting the Henry Street Heritage Festival as "BEST LOCAL FESTIVAL" 2022 Silver Winner in The Roanoker!

Posted by Harrison Museum of African American Culture on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

