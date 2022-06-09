Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Roanoke Ballet Theatre to present “Snow White” at the Jefferson Center

19 dancers from the Professional Company and 48 children from the RBT’s school are bringing the show to life
The classic fairytale is brought to life on stage
The classic fairytale is brought to life on stage(Roanoke Ballet Theatre)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Artistic Director Rolando Sarabia says the Roanoke Ballet Theatre production of “Snow White” isn’t based on the classic storybook, but the version you see on film.

“I got inspired by the Disney original movie. It’s very beautiful,” says Sarabia.

Sarabia is wearing several hats for this production: director, choreographer and the role of the prince.

“It is exciting to present something different, something new for the Roanoke Ballet Theatre, actually for me it’s the first time I’m choreographing something big,” says Sarabia.

19 dancers from the Professional Company and 48 children from the Roanoke Ballet Theatre’s school are bringing the show to life this weekend at the Jefferson Center.

And the dancers’ schedule is very demanding.

“This is what we do every day. We have to wake up at 8:30 in the morning and go to the gym a little bit. It’s good to keep in shape as a dancer, and then you come in here and we have an hour and a half class, says Sarabia.

Their hard work and dedication, he hopes will pay off with a show that will appeal a wide audience.

“Beautiful music. Beautiful dancers. Beautiful costumes,” he says.

And Sarabia sums up the RBT Experience, “We train. You enjoy.”

“Snow White” will take the stage at Shaftman Performance Hall at the Jefferson Center.

Shows run Friday, June 10 at 7 pm, and Saturday, June 11 at 2 pm and 7 pm.

RBT is also hosting a PARTY WITH SNOW WHITE, after Saturday afternoon’s show. Each child who participates will also receive a coupon good for one free class at Roanoke Ballet Theatre. Click here for more details.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HoneyTree daycare bus overturned on I-581S
Car cuts off daycare bus with 11 kids onboard, police say
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident
Roanoke County Police believe the suspect stole a gold necklace valued at about $6,700 from...
Police looking for man suspected of robbing jewelry store
11-year-old dies after rescue from Dan River
Crews respond to Sharp Top Mountain after man is struck by lightning.
Man survives being struck by lightning in Bedford County

Latest News

A few stray showers early followed by increasing sunshine.
Thursday June 9, Morning FastCast
The Dan River on Wednesday afternoon. An 11-year-old boy was recovered in this area on Tuesday...
Danville Fire Department highlights importance of water safety following death of 11-year-old boy on Tuesday
Appalachian Power proposes plan to extend broadband access in Bland and Montgomery County
Consul-General Seijoong Kwon honored the enduring relationship during a visit to the Salem...
Korean diplomat visits Roanoke College, honors enduring relationship