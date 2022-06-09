HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Roanoke Ballet Theatre to present “Snow White” at the Jefferson Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Artistic Director Rolando Sarabia says the Roanoke Ballet Theatre production of “Snow White” isn’t based on the classic storybook, but the version you see on film.

“I got inspired by the Disney original movie. It’s very beautiful,” says Sarabia.

Sarabia is wearing several hats for this production: director, choreographer and the role of the prince.

“It is exciting to present something different, something new for the Roanoke Ballet Theatre, actually for me it’s the first time I’m choreographing something big,” says Sarabia.

19 dancers from the Professional Company and 48 children from the Roanoke Ballet Theatre’s school are bringing the show to life this weekend at the Jefferson Center.

And the dancers’ schedule is very demanding.

“This is what we do every day. We have to wake up at 8:30 in the morning and go to the gym a little bit. It’s good to keep in shape as a dancer, and then you come in here and we have an hour and a half class, says Sarabia.

Their hard work and dedication, he hopes will pay off with a show that will appeal a wide audience.

“Beautiful music. Beautiful dancers. Beautiful costumes,” he says.

And Sarabia sums up the RBT Experience, “We train. You enjoy.”

“Snow White” will take the stage at Shaftman Performance Hall at the Jefferson Center.

Shows run Friday, June 10 at 7 pm, and Saturday, June 11 at 2 pm and 7 pm.

RBT is also hosting a PARTY WITH SNOW WHITE, after Saturday afternoon’s show. Each child who participates will also receive a coupon good for one free class at Roanoke Ballet Theatre. Click here for more details.

