Increasing sunshine today with more rain late Friday
Another system heads our way by the end of the work week
- A few showers early
- We’ll see increasing sunshine today
- Another front arrives by the weekend
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Dew points will drop throughout Thursday which will make it feel a lot less humid. High pressure moves in increasing sunshine across the area. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s. We’ll also have a gusty northwest wind in the 15-25 mph range. Friday starts off sunny, but clouds will be on the increase during the day. It looks like more showers arrive late Friday.
THE WEEKEND
Another cold front will approach the region late Friday night. This should bring additional rain chances overnight into Saturday. At this time, it looks like the best chance of rain Saturday would be through early afternoon. Drier weather follows the front for the second half of Saturday into Sunday. Both days offer highs in the upper 70s/low 80s.
THE TROPICS
No tropical development is likely in the next 3-5 days.
