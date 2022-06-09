Hometown Local
Increasing sunshine today with more rain late Friday

Another system heads our way by the end of the work week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
  • A few showers early
  • We’ll see increasing sunshine today
  • Another front arrives by the weekend

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Dew points will drop throughout Thursday which will make it feel a lot less humid. High pressure moves in increasing sunshine across the area. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s. We’ll also have a gusty northwest wind in the 15-25 mph range. Friday starts off sunny, but clouds will be on the increase during the day. It looks like more showers arrive late Friday.

We'll see increasing sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 80s.
THE WEEKEND

Another cold front will approach the region late Friday night. This should bring additional rain chances overnight into Saturday. At this time, it looks like the best chance of rain Saturday would be through early afternoon. Drier weather follows the front for the second half of Saturday into Sunday. Both days offer highs in the upper 70s/low 80s.

Another cold front moves in by the weekend with the best chance of showers early Saturday.
THE TROPICS

No tropical development is likely in the next 3-5 days.

You can find more information in our Hurricane Center.

