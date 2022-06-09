Man found shot to death in parking lot near Roanoke school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in NW Roanoke that left one man dead, according to the department.

Police say they were notified around 12:00 a.m. of a man with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Ave NW, just northeast of Lincoln Terrace Elementary School.

The man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in a parking lot in the area. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say his name will be released after family has been notified.

Details about what led to the shooting are limited and police say no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Roanoke Police at 540-344-8500.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.