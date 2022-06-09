Slow down, Lynchburg: LPD addresses speed violations

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s another day as Officer Mike Bauserman climbs in his car, gets behind the wheel and puts his eyes to Lynchburg’s roadways.

As part of the Traffic Safety Unit, he patrols these streets all the time, but lately, there’s been a problem.

“Good afternoon, I’m Officer Bauserman... reason I’ve got you stopped is I’ve got you speeding 63 in a 35,” he told one driver Thursday.

Numbers like this have spurred the department to take aim in an effort to get people to slow down.

“It just seems like now people are in a rush to go wherever they’re going in a big hurry,” said Bauserman.

It’s a problem with deadly consequences.

“Those couple more miles per hour they’re driving could mean the difference in not only your own life, but somebody else’s life,” said Bauserman.

But in many cases, the results are only lights behind your car with a ticket to go with it.

“I did write you a [ticket], 63 in a 35,” Bauserman told one driver Thursday.

So do your part by slowing down, so officers like Bauserman can run radar and say, “they’re all good.”

Police say there is a variety of areas they’re going to as part of enforcement efforts and plan to do them whenever possible.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.