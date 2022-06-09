Two shot in NE Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people with gunshot wounds were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital Thursday night. There is no word yet on the severity of injuries.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of Bluestone Avenue NE, according to Roanoke Police.

Police are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting. No one has been arrested or detained, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.