Two shot in NE Roanoke

Scene of a shooting on Bluestone Avenue in Roanoke
Scene of a shooting on Bluestone Avenue in Roanoke(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people with gunshot wounds were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital Thursday night. There is no word yet on the severity of injuries.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of Bluestone Avenue NE, according to Roanoke Police.

Police are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting. No one has been arrested or detained, according to police.

