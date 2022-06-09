Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Volunteers needed for Summer Solstice Fest

Downtown Blacksburg Inc. needs volunteers
Downtown Blacksburg Inc. needs volunteers(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Blacksburg Incorporated needs some helping hands next weekend.

The Summer Solstice festival will take over downtown Blacksburg June 18, but organizers are in need of volunteers to help the event run smoothly.

Volunteers will help with the beer garden as well as set up and clean up for the event.

“The live entertainment lineup is really good and so if you’re looking to just get out and listen to some live music and just help pour beer, it’s a great way to meet people in the community,” Downtown Blacksburg Inc.’s Amelia Tuckwiller said. “Especially if you’re new to the area. This is a great way to meet people.”

Volunteers are only asked to work a two-hour shift.

They will also receive a food voucher and a drink.

If you would like to volunteer click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HoneyTree daycare bus overturned on I-581S
Driver cuts off daycare bus with 11 kids onboard, police say
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident
Police lights.
Man found shot to death in Roanoke parking lot
Roanoke County Police believe the suspect stole a gold necklace valued at about $6,700 from...
Police looking for man suspected of robbing jewelry store
Crews respond to Sharp Top Mountain after man is struck by lightning.
Man survives being struck by lightning in Bedford County

Latest News

Evan Hughes is giving life to Hokies Baseball on the radio
Evan Hughes giving life to Hokies Baseball on the radio
Henry Street Heritage Festival returns to Elmwood Park
Henry Street Heritage Festival returns to Elmwood Park
Courtesy: Virginia Museum of Transportation
Virginia Museum of Transportation hosts design contest for new logo
New River Conservancy working to identify and repair areas of ecological concern