Volunteers needed for Summer Solstice Fest

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Blacksburg Incorporated needs some helping hands next weekend.

The Summer Solstice festival will take over downtown Blacksburg June 18, but organizers are in need of volunteers to help the event run smoothly.

Volunteers will help with the beer garden as well as set up and clean up for the event.

“The live entertainment lineup is really good and so if you’re looking to just get out and listen to some live music and just help pour beer, it’s a great way to meet people in the community,” Downtown Blacksburg Inc.’s Amelia Tuckwiller said. “Especially if you’re new to the area. This is a great way to meet people.”

Volunteers are only asked to work a two-hour shift.

They will also receive a food voucher and a drink.

If you would like to volunteer click here.

