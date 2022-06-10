Hometown Local
7@four previews Danville crowd-funder for “great ideas”

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association in Danville has announce the start of a new quarterly program called Start-Up Slam, adding to its existing slate of programming to support new and existing businesses.

Watch the video for a preview of the event.

The first Start-Up Slam is scheduled for June 28 at 6 p.m. at The Lazy Bee in the North Main Business District to bring together everyone in the community who wants to share and exchange new business ideas - products or services - and be rewarded. Everyone is invited to attend (reservation required, limit 100 people).

For $10 per person (cash only at the door), you can join other members of the community to share a simple meal and share ideas. Up to 15 participants at the event are welcome to share their ideas with the crowd (3-minute limit), and attendees will vote on their favorites at the end of the evening. The top vote-getter takes home all the cash collected at the door.

There will be no business plans and no requirements.

"We want to make sure we have the tools in place to 'grow our own' business owners from inside our community," says Diana Schwartz, Executive Director of the River District Association, "and giving people an incentive to spend time thinking of – and sharing – good ideas will help people latch on to something that could one day turn into a very successful business. But the purpose of the event is to connect community and give people real resources to see first-hand that they can create change in their lives right here in Danville."

The program is funded by a grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development.

To reserve a seat, call the RDA office at 434-791-0210 or email alyssa@riverdistrictassociation.com.

