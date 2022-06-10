Big rig crash closes Route 60 in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - US Route 60/Richmond Highway will be closed into Friday night because of a big rig crash Friday afternoon in Amherst County.

The closure is between Piedmont Road and Riverview Road, according to Amherst Fire.

There is no word regarding injuries.

VDOT says the crash is on eastbound 60 near the Nelson/Amherst County line.

