Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Black bear sighting in downtown Richmond

A black bear was spotted at a business on Commerce Road in downtown Richmond
Black bear sighting in Richmond
Black bear sighting in Richmond(WWBT)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A black bear was spotted at a business on Commerce Road in downtown Richmond.

Machinery Movers and Erectors Inc. sent NBC12 a video of a bear on their property. Workers said they called the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, but no one came to do anything about the bear. The Department of Wildlife Resources said the bear didn’t pose a threat to the public.

“He’s a young male-typical bear. We get this time of year 75-100 pounds just running through the city trying to find his way back out of the city,” said David Garst, who serves as the District Wildlife Biologist for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Experts say they won’t always come out to your property if you report a sighting because most of the time, the bear will leave on its own.

“Is this bear in a situation he can’t get out of, or he’s creating a public safety hazard someway? I.E., he’s got stuck in traffic somewhere, say on a major roadway or something, and that’s what’s going to trigger an actual physical response,” said Garst.

If you see a bear, there are two numbers you can call to get help. The first is the Wildlife Conflict Helpline. That’s where you can report a sighting or get information over the phone about how to get a bear to stop coming to your property. The number to call is 855-571-9003.

The DWR Crimeline is open 24/7. The number can be used as an emergency line to report a bear in danger or if a bear has harmed someone. The number is 800-237-5712.

“Just give them space and let them go on about their business,” explained Garst.

You should also expect to hear about more sightings in the coming weeks. The department says that most of the bears you’re likely to see are 2-year-old male cubs that the mom has stopped taking care of and are trying to find somewhere to go.

“As long as we can keep them moving and as long as they are moving, that’s a good thing,” Garst said.

If you have a bear sighting in your area, you should secure your trash or move it out of your yard, take down any bird feeders, and remove any other food sources.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police lights.
Name released of man found shot to death in Roanoke parking lot
Jody Kern mugshot from 2015.
Charges pending against Covington man after shootout with deputies
Zack Jackson, of K92, is Stepping Away From Day-to-Day Operations of the "K92 Mornin' Thang"
Jackson stepping away from day-to-day operations of “K92 Mornin’ Thang” after 20 years
Court gavel
Court rules for neighbors, against wildlife center
Samiyah Jarvis, reported missing from Roanoke
Teen reported missing from Roanoke

Latest News

Body recovered near Big Island boat ramp
A Look At Gladheart As They Welcome Visitors Friday
Roanoke Downtown Drinking Area Begins
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 11, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 11, 2022
Saturday Morning Update