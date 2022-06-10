Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

End of the year surprise: Salem teacher wins a vacation from Virginia Lottery

Vangelos won out of 6,000 entries in the 'Thank a Teacher' campaign.
Vangelos won out of 6,000 entries in the 'Thank a Teacher' campaign.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The end of the school year is full of excitement and joy for students getting ready for summer break. At G.W. Carver Elementary School in Salem, one teacher received a special surprise during a final sendoff Friday morning.

As students filed into the gymnasium, Principal Kristyn Schmitt knew one teacher would receive a vacation and a $250 gift card. But students thought it was just an assembly to receive class awards and get excited for summer break.

“Everyone knew something was happening, but nobody knew exactly what would happen,” Schmitt said.

After the presentation of class awards and a bit of dancing from the school’s mascot, Virginia Lottery awarded Terri Vangelos, G.W. Carver’s librarian, a Virginia-themed vacation. The school will also receive $2,500 in supplies from The Supply Room.

“It was very exciting, I’m so happy our school is getting recognized and that we’ll receive school supplies, and that I have the vacation,” Vangelos said.

The vacation is the prize in Virginia Lottery’s ‘Thank a Teacher’ campaign where students each wrote a thank you note to their teachers. Once the note is received, teachers could enter for a chance to win the vacation with a web code on the note. Vangelos’ name was drawn from almost 6,000 entries across the state.

“The best thank yous are the ones from the kids,” Vangelos said. “All 468 of our students wrote a thank you note to one of their teachers and that was the best part for me.”

Principal Schmitt explained how excited she was to present the award to Vangelos because of the impact she’s had as school librarian.

“To have someone like Ms. Vangelos win that is incredible because she’s such a quiet, humble leader in our building and does so much for everybody in our school,” Schmitt said.

Vangelos will have the choice between taking a Virginia themed winery and brewery vacation or a health and wellness vacation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Man found shot to death in Roanoke parking lot
Scene of a shooting on Bluestone Avenue in Roanoke
Two shot in NE Roanoke
HoneyTree daycare bus overturned on I-581S
Driver cuts off daycare bus with 11 kids onboard, police say
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
Jody Kern mugshot from June 27, 2015.
Charges pending against Covington man after shootout with deputies in Alleghany County

Latest News

Covid-19 graphic
Percentage of positive COVID tests continues decline in Virginia
YMCA at Virginia Tech Needs Help Wrapping New Food Truck
YMCA at Virginia Tech Needs Help Wrapping New Food Truck
Zack Jackson, of K92, is Stepping Away From Day-to-Day Operations of the "K92 Mornin' Thang"
Zack Jackson stepping away from day-to-day operations of “K92 Mornin’ Thang” after 20 years
They hope to transform it into a mobile kitchen to provide low-income families with fresh meals.
YMCA at Virginia Tech asks community to vote for new food truck design