Forest teen set to compete for national scholarship

MOBILE, Ala. (WDBJ/DYW Release) – A just-graduated young woman from Forest, Virginia will travel to Mobile, Alabama June 13 to participate in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals, set for June 23, 24 and 25 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater.

Jadyn Talley is one of 50 representatives competing for more than $150,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022.

Talley is a 2022 graduate of Brookville High School in Campbell County, and is the daughter of Dawn and Robert Talley.

Following her selection as the Distinguished Young Woman of Virginia, Talley began preparations for the National Finals competition, which will include five categories of evaluation: scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and self-expression. During her two weeks in Mobile, Talley will participate in team building activities, complete community service projects, interact with the Gulf Coast community through various events and engage in hours of rehearsal in preparation for the three-night scholarship competition.

“We are excited to host these incredible young women who are leaders in their schools and communities,” said Kendra Haskins, Executive Director for Distinguished Young Women. “We know the future is in good hands.”

If selected as the program’s overall winner, Talley will spend the next year representing Distinguished Young Women across the country through various appearances and promoting the program’s national outreach initiative of Be Your Best Self. The outreach program is designed to combat major issues facing children today, including childhood obesity and high school drop-out rates, as well as encourage young people to take active interests in their communities through service.

The outreach program consists of five elements – Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious and Be Responsible.

