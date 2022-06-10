Hometown Local
Fundraising for Henrietta Lacks statue nears goal

Almost 70 years after her death, Henrietta Lacks receives wider recognition, hometown honors...
Almost 70 years after her death, Henrietta Lacks receives wider recognition, hometown honors for her contribution to medical research.(public domain)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An update now on the effort to honor Roanoke native Henrietta Lacks with a statue in her hometown.

Cancer took her life almost 70 years ago, but her cells lived on, fostering major breakthroughs in medical research.

So far, a fundraising campaign has brought in about $130,000 dollars for the statue outside the Roanoke Municipal Building, and a documentary about Roanoke’s hidden histories.

Trish White-Boyd is Roanoke’s Vice-Mayor and a leader of the committee that organized the fundraising campaign.

“I thought it would be a challenge to raise that kind of money during this time,” White-Boyd told WDBJ7 Friday. “You know, these are difficult times, but people saw it important enough to go ahead and make those donations.”

The committee hopes to raise another $30,000 to reach its goal.

For more information, click on the following link.

Roanoke Hidden Histories

