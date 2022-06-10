Game staff prep ahead of Blacksburg Super Regional

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Often times, its the nine guys on the field who get all the credit for the team’s success, but without the unsung heroes of gameday, hosting a Super Regional wouldn’t be possible.

“There’s no way I could do what I do without the three managers that I have,” Virginia Tech Assistant Director of Equipment Services Daniel Mervos said.

From laundry, to field set up, Mervos and his team of baseball managers are in charge of making sure everything is ready to go on gameday. That includes the other team’s laundry.

“We wash it that takes 45 minutes to an hour and we throw it in the dryer that takes 30 to 40 minutes and then we pack it all up into the bags that they give us and bring it back to them,” Virginia Tech Freshman Baseball Manager Luke Bouchard said.

Then there’s the Hokies uniforms.

“Right now we have about five different uniform combos, we can switch it up with some pants and change it up a little bit,” Mervos said

The coaching staff decides each game’s uniform, from there, the equipment staff takes over.

“The guys can come ask for if they need new socks, their pants, something’s wrong with them,” Mervos said. “If they need a new pair of cleats or anything that we have that we can get them, we’ll get them it.

They say being around this team, makes the work worthwhile.

“I just love baseball,” Bouchard said. “We’re really good. So that makes it 10 times more fun.”

“My favorite part of the job is working with the guys. So you get to get to like still be young while watching it,” Mervos said.

