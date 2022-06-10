Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Hokies drop game one in Super Regional

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Game one of the Virginia Tech baseball Super Regional is in the books in Blacksburg.

The Hokies fell behind Oklahoma 5-nothing Friday afternoon, but rallied back with two 2-run homers to make it a 5-4 game late.

The Sooners closed the door from there, however. The Hokies dropped game one 5-4 and will face elimination Saturday at noon in the best-of-three series.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Name released of man found shot to death in Roanoke parking lot
Scene of a shooting on Bluestone Avenue in Roanoke
Two shot in NE Roanoke
Jody Kern mugshot from 2015.
Charges pending against Covington man after shootout with deputies
HoneyTree daycare bus overturned on I-581S
Driver cuts off daycare bus with 11 kids onboard, police say
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands

Latest News

Salem Hosts 1A Baseball Semis
Salem Hosts 1A Baseball Semis
VHSL Soccer Sees State Semis
VHSL Soccer Sees State Semis
Hokies Prep for Super Regional
Hokies Prep for Super Regional
VT Baseball Parents tailgate ahead of Blacksburg Super Regional
Tailgating scene lively ahead of Blacksburg Super Regional