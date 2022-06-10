Increasing clouds today with a few showers Saturday

A cool start to our day

Increasing clouds this afternoon

Front brings showers early Saturday

FRIDAY

Friday starts off sunny, but clouds will be on the increase during the day. It looks like rain showers arrive overnight tonight as a low pressure system approaches the area. Highs this afternoon warm into the low 80s.

Increasing clouds today, but we stay dry. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

This low pressure system should bring scattered rain chances overnight and into the first part of Saturday. At this time, it looks like the best chance of rain Saturday would be in the morning and through early afternoon. Drier weather follows the front for the second half of Saturday into Sunday. Highs on Saturday will read in the mid-upper 70s/low 80s. By Sunday we are near seasonable with highs in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s. Humidity gradually builds back in during the weekend with dew points reading in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Another cold front moves in by the weekend with the best chance of showers early Saturday. (WDBJ7)

WARMING UP

Looks like next week could bring the 90s again for us. By Monday some of our hometowns will push into the upper 80s and low 90s with humidity on the rise. Get ready for hot and humid conditions to persist for at least the first half of the next work week.

Temperatures soar back into the 90s early next week. (WDBJ Weather)

THE TROPICS

No tropical development is likely in the next 3-5 days.

You can find more information in our Hurricane Center.

