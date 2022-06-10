Local animal shelters at maximum capacity, holding adoption event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animal Care are holding an adoption event on June 11th, as both organizations say they are at full capacity and can’t take in more animals.

The event will feature discounted adoption fees and both organizations will be approving applications on the spot.

The event will be held at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, located at 1510 Baldwin Ave NE, in Roanoke, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.