New Appomattox County High School principal named

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Appomattox County Public Schools approved the appointment of a new principal of Appomattox County High School, according to the county.

Mr. Luke Cunningham was named the new Principal of Appomattox County High School in a meeting Thursday night.

Cunningham has been with Appomattox County Schools for 11 years in various roles such as teacher, basketball coach, instructional coach, and most recently assistant principal at Appomattox Middle School.

Upon accepting the role of lead principal at Appomattox County High School, Mr. Cunningham stated, “It is a true honor to be entrusted with such a wonderful responsibility. Appomattox County High School is a special place and a center point of pride for our Appomattox community. Its excellence can be seen both inside and outside of the classrooms and can be attributed to the continued work and dedication of its parents, teachers & staff, and students. It is with great pride that I return to the place I began my career as a teacher to serve in the role of principal. As we move into the next school year, I know that our school can build on its strong foundation to reinvigorate a culture of academic excellence, personal growth, and social responsibility amongst our students and those that work with them.”

Cunningham will begin his new role on July 1st.

