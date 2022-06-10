Hometown Local
Olde Salem Brewing Company opens its doors in downtown Roanoke

A beer is poured at Olde Salem Brewing Company's new downtown Roanoke location Thursday evening.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a special day for Olde Salem Brewing Company as it opened its doors for the first time in downtown Roanoke. However, the building is not new as it was the former home of Deschutes Brewery’s Tasting Room.

The plan to open a second location had been ongoing for some time but the opportunity hadn’t presented itself until Deschutes Brewery announced in October of 2021 it would be closing due to the pandemic.

Olde Salem Brewing Company said construction is still happening in the backroom, as they plan to build a stage in hopes of having live music playing by the end of summer.

General Manager Cameron Weeks said he is happy to finally welcome customers inside after months of hard work and planning.

“It was fantastic. I mean having people ready to go after the hard few weeks to prepare and getting everything done. It was a lot of just weight lifted off the shoulders when we got those doors open.”

You Can visit Olde Salem in downtown Roanoke from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

