Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Police investigating Friday morning shooting in Altavista

Generic police lights.
Generic police lights.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Altavista Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning, according to the department.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Main St.

Police say the shooting wasn’t random and that the parties involved knew each other.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Man found shot to death in Roanoke parking lot
Scene of a shooting on Bluestone Avenue in Roanoke
Two shot in NE Roanoke
Jody Kern mugshot from June 27, 2015.
Charges pending against Covington man after shootout with deputies
HoneyTree daycare bus overturned on I-581S
Driver cuts off daycare bus with 11 kids onboard, police say
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands

Latest News

Three people were injured after shots rang out in the food court at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia.
Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, several injured
Pet adoption event at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection.
Local animal shelters at maximum capacity, holding adoption event
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the deaths of a police officer and a...
Suspect captured in killings of officer, woman in Miss.
Vangelos won out of 6,000 entries in the 'Thank a Teacher' campaign.
End-of-the-year surprise: Salem teacher wins vacation from Virginia Lottery