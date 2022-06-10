Police investigating Friday morning shooting in Altavista

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Altavista Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning, according to the department.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Main St.

Police say the shooting wasn’t random and that the parties involved knew each other.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.