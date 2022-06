ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers on Rt. 616 can expect delays Friday morning due to a police presence near Roaring Run Rd in Rich Patch.

All north and south lanes are closed at this time.

WDBJ7 has reached out to state police regarding the situation.

Check back for information on this developing story

