Radford University receiving $1.2 million for cybersecurity program

Radford University's campus on September 20, 2021.
Radford University's campus on September 20, 2021.(Will Thomas)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Time Kaine (both D-VA) announced Friday that Radford University will receive $1.2 million in funding for its Professional Accelerated Cyber Education (PACE) program.

Kaine’s team says the funding will help secondary education students in Southwest and Southside Virginia access more educational opportunities in the cybersecurity field.

“As our economy continues to recover from the pandemic, it’s important that we’re providing educational and job training programs for Virginians in every region of the Commonwealth. We’re excited to see that Radford University is receiving significant federal funding to develop a high-quality cybersecurity program that will prepare students for jobs that will help us build a 21st-century economy that is strong and safe,” the senators said in a statement.

The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Education’s Rural Postsecondary and Economic Development program.

