Residents displaced by Roanoke County house fire

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people have been displaced by a house fire in Roanoke County Friday.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded about 12:43 p.m. June 10 to the 2000 block of Mountain View Road in the Vinton area. Crews found smoke coming from the front of a two-story brick home; two occupants had gotten out safely.

The fire was under control in 15 minutes, according to fire crews.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire and provide a damage estimate.

Click here to see more photos from the scene.

