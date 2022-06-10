Residents displaced by Roanoke County house fire

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people have been displaced by a house fire in Roanoke County Friday.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded about 12:43 p.m. June 10 to the 2000 block of Mountain View Road in the Vinton area. Crews found smoke coming from the front of a two-story brick home; two occupants had gotten out safely.

The fire was under control in 15 minutes, according to fire crews.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire and provide a damage estimate.

Mountain View House Fire-Roanoke County... 6.10.22 (WDBJ)

