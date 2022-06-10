Tailgating scene lively ahead of Blacksburg Super Regional

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Fans are excited to see the first ever super regional in Blacksburg this weekend.

The sold-out crowd took to the parking lots hours before the first pitch of the Blacksburg Super Regional June 10.

Some tailgaters compared the atmosphere to a Virginia Tech Football tailgating scene.

Many of the Virginia Tech Baseball players’ parents set up a tailgate, and the festivities even included a DJ.

“All of our boys play here at Tech and we have a lot of supporting members of our families that come, too,” Virginia Tech Baseball Dad Tommy DeMartini said. “Grandmas and grandpas, and aunts and uncles and things like that. We send out a text ring each week and it’s grown.”

The parents say they’ve had tailgates at many of the places the team has played this year.

