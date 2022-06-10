Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Tailgating scene lively ahead of Blacksburg Super Regional

VT Baseball Parents tailgate ahead of Blacksburg Super Regional
VT Baseball Parents tailgate ahead of Blacksburg Super Regional(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Fans are excited to see the first ever super regional in Blacksburg this weekend.

The sold-out crowd took to the parking lots hours before the first pitch of the Blacksburg Super Regional June 10.

Some tailgaters compared the atmosphere to a Virginia Tech Football tailgating scene.

Many of the Virginia Tech Baseball players’ parents set up a tailgate, and the festivities even included a DJ.

“All of our boys play here at Tech and we have a lot of supporting members of our families that come, too,” Virginia Tech Baseball Dad Tommy DeMartini said. “Grandmas and grandpas, and aunts and uncles and things like that. We send out a text ring each week and it’s grown.”

The parents say they’ve had tailgates at many of the places the team has played this year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Man found shot to death in Roanoke parking lot
Scene of a shooting on Bluestone Avenue in Roanoke
Two shot in NE Roanoke
Jody Kern mugshot from 2015.
Charges pending against Covington man after shootout with deputies
HoneyTree daycare bus overturned on I-581S
Driver cuts off daycare bus with 11 kids onboard, police say
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands

Latest News

Gameday staff is hard at work before the Hokies throw first pitch
Game staff preps for Blacksburg Super Regional
Lights Installed at Nelson County School
Lights Installed at Nelson County School
Virginia Tech Baseball Preps for Super Regional Matchup
Virginia Tech Baseball Preps for Super Regional Matchup
VHSL Tennis Championships Held in Blacksburg
VHSL Tennis Championships Held in Blacksburg