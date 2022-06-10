Teen reported missing from Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A missing persons report has been filed with Roanoke Police regarding a 13-year-old girl.

Samiyah Jarvis was last reported seen at her home on Edgelawn Avenue June 7, 2022, according to the Aware Foundation. Police say they have no information indicating she is in danger. The Aware Foundation posted on Facebook, “To anyone that may be helping Samiyah Jarvis, harboring a runaway in the state of Virginia is a crime. Do the right thing.”

Samiyah is described as 5′3′ and 150-160 pounds, with brown/red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212.

