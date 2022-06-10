Trial date set for Covington man charged in connection with January 6

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A trial date has been set for another one of the six people from southwest Virginia charged in connection with the January 6th Capitol riots.

It will be several months before Joshua Haynes, is set to face a jury .In the meantime, he is asking a judge to be moved closer to D.C. while he awaits trial.

Joshua Haynes was arrested in July of 2021. The FBI said in a criminal complaint, that a man matching his description was seen on January 6th, 2021 at the Capitol.

Stills from surveillance video that day show a man the FBI said is Haynes picking up and slamming down media equipment. They also think he can be seen removing an A-C unit from a Capitol window.

Investigators also said Haynes sent selfies from inside the Capitol, texting friends, “...we stormed inside.”

In interviews with officers at his home in Covington, officials say he told them, “if the country continued going the way it was, January 6th would not be an isolated event.”

He was indicted on eight charges in connection with the event.

Haynes was put on high intensity house arrest at first - but then arrested in Alleghany County - later convicted of strangulation and unlawful wounding.

He’s been incarcerated at the Central Virginia Regional Jail, where - in a recent document - his attorney claims, he’s been moved to a maximum-security wing.

He says, “...it is the inability to meet with the defendant face to face with a laptop computer to discuss discovery and legal proceedings that is the problem.”

In a status conference Friday afternoon, a DC judge said she would recommend a move for Haynes to the Central Treatment Facility in Washington D.C.

His trial has been set for November 14, which the government expects to last one week.

Haynes, his lawyer, and the government will meet again before a D-C at least twice before trial. He is due to be in court again in late July.

