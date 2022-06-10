US Foods and its Salem drivers still unable to reach a deal

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 has been following the negotiations between US Foods and Teamsters Local Union 171 for the last three weeks, but according to Teamsters, they began back in December. Teamsters Local Union 171 now feels US Foods is not bargaining in good faith.

“The company had made some demands that they needed, the union met those demands, then the company did a 180 and backed up on what they said they needed,” said Todd Robertson, president of Teamsters Local Union 171.

In July 2021, more than a hundred US Foods drivers in Salem became a part of Teamsters Local Union 171.

“The employees are after recognition on the job, they’re after having a voice on the job. That’s why they came to us originally because the company would not listen to them,” said Robertson.

The discussions are also about better pay and benefits for drivers. Each negotiation brings a feeling that a deal will get done, but more than around 18 meetings later, it hasn’t.

“We feel like we’re still not getting much of anywhere and we just want them to come and bargain and help us out in good faith,” said Jonathan Arnold, who has been driving for US Foods for almost nine years.

Robertson and Teamsters Union’s across the East Coast feel like it’s gotten to the point that if a deal isn’t done soon, there will be a work stoppage.

“We are waiting patiently for the company to come to their senses, and ask us to come to the table, and to tell us that they will bargain this contract in good faith, and if they don’t do that pretty soon, then there’s going to be some unfortunate consequences,” said Robertson.

In a statement a US Foods spokesperson said:

“We continue to bargain in good faith with the union to reach a mutually beneficial agreement that recognizes the contributions of our hard-working associates. We have a strong record of good-faith bargaining with unions and respecting the law and negotiations process. Although we remain confident in our ability to reach an agreement at the bargaining table, we have contingency plans in place to help manage potential disruptions and continue serving our valued customers.”

For US Foods drivers, they just want a deal done so they can get back to work.

“We just want this done so we can better our future for our families, coworkers families, just so we can go back to work, and take care of the customers and do what we’ve always done,” said Arnold.

Robertson said a walk-out won’t just impact the company, but the customers as well.

WDBJ7 will continue to follow these negotiations closely in the coming days and weeks.

