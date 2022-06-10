What’s What with the Weekend, June 10-12
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Your Hometown Station is the top spot getting you out and ready for the weekend.
Featured events:
Friday, June 10, 2022:
James Webb Space Telescope Community Event at Radford University Planetarium
Pearisburg Festival in the Park
Saturday, June 11, 2022:
James Webb Space Telescope Community Event at Radford University Planetarium
Pearisburg Festival in the Park
The Mavericks at The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.