What’s What with the Weekend, June 10-12

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Your Hometown Station is the top spot getting you out and ready for the weekend.

Featured events:

Friday, June 10, 2022:

James Webb Space Telescope Community Event at Radford University Planetarium

Pearisburg Festival in the Park

Saturday, June 11, 2022:

James Webb Space Telescope Community Event at Radford University Planetarium

Pearisburg Festival in the Park

Claytor Lake Beach Festival

The Mavericks at The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake

