YMCA at Virginia Tech asks community to vote for new food truck design

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The YMCA at Virginia Tech needs your help wrapping their new food truck.

They recently received a grant from ‘Y-USA’ to buy a food truck.

Their goal is to transform it into a mobile kitchen to provide kids from low-income children with fresh hot meals.

There are three different designs to choose from.

To vote, by filling out the form on this website: https://vtymca.org/its-a-wrap/

The winning design will be unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 21 from 4:00p-6:00p at 1000 North Main Street in Blacksburg. The event is in partnership with the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce.

