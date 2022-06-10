Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

YMCA at Virginia Tech asks community to vote for new food truck design

They hope to transform it into a mobile kitchen to provide low-income families with fresh meals.
They hope to transform it into a mobile kitchen to provide low-income families with fresh meals.(YMCA Virginia Tech/Logo Hub)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The YMCA at Virginia Tech needs your help wrapping their new food truck.

They recently received a grant from ‘Y-USA’ to buy a food truck.

Their goal is to transform it into a mobile kitchen to provide kids from low-income children with fresh hot meals.

There are three different designs to choose from.

To vote, by filling out the form on this website: https://vtymca.org/its-a-wrap/

The winning design will be unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 21 from 4:00p-6:00p at 1000 North Main Street in Blacksburg. The event is in partnership with the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Man found shot to death in Roanoke parking lot
Scene of a shooting on Bluestone Avenue in Roanoke
Two shot in NE Roanoke
HoneyTree daycare bus overturned on I-581S
Driver cuts off daycare bus with 11 kids onboard, police say
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
Jody Kern mugshot from June 27, 2015.
Charges pending against Covington man after shootout with deputies in Alleghany County

Latest News

Henry Street Heritage Festival Returns
Henry Street Heritage Festival Returns
Summer Solstice Volunteers Needed
Summer Solstice Volunteers Needed
7@four Previews Proceeds for Poverty
7@four previews charity yard sale
7@four Previews Domestic Violence Conference
7@four previews Domestic Violence Conference