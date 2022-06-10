Hometown Local
Zack Jackson stepping away from day-to-day operations of “K92 Mornin’ Thang” after 20 years

By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Zack Jackson, a longtime fixture in radio in the Roanoke Valley, announced Friday he will be stepping away from the day-to-day operations of the “K92 Mornin’ Thang.”

Jackson has been on the “Mornin’ Thang” for 20 years. Bringing many memorable moments to the airwaves such as anger diary, birthday scam and other memorable moments.

He will remain with the show on both content creation and community involvement.

Jackson says he’ll be focusing on other projects including his digital marketing and branding agency THE JPG Agency, which aims to help small businesses grow. He will also still be working with Wheeler Inc., which oversees K92.

His last full show will be on June 22nd.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

