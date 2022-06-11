Hokies take game two in Super Regional
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After dropping game one Friday, Virginia Tech defended their turn to the tune of a 14-8 win Saturday over Oklahoma.
Gavin Cross contributed a triple and a home run.
Nick Biddison put two over the fence.
Jonah Hurne grabbed the win behind a career-high seven strikeouts.
The best of three series will be finalized beginning Sunday at 1.
