Hokies take game two in Super Regional

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After dropping game one Friday, Virginia Tech defended their turn to the tune of a 14-8 win Saturday over Oklahoma.

Gavin Cross contributed a triple and a home run.

Nick Biddison put two over the fence.

Jonah Hurne grabbed the win behind a career-high seven strikeouts.

The best of three series will be finalized beginning Sunday at 1.

Hokies drop game one in Super Regional