Isolated showers and storms expected this weekend

Summer heat returns next week
Seasonable temperatures with spotty showers and storms.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Isolated showers and storms possible today
  • Hit and miss activity through the weekend
  • Summer like heat returns next week

THE WEEKEND

Lots of clouds and some spotty showers linger for the next few hours. Clouds could break up a bit allowing for our temperatures to warm into the 70s and lower 80s today. A few spotty showers and some isolated storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Best advice? Have an umbrella nearby just in case you get caught in one of the stray showers.

Seasonable today with a few isolated showers and storms.
Seasonable today with a few isolated showers and storms.(WDBJ Weather)
Spotty showers and an isolated storm possible later today.
Spotty showers and an isolated storm possible later today.(WDBJ Weather)

Sunday will be mostly dry, but again an isolated shower/storm is possible to form mainly in the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will gradually warm on Sunday into the 70s and mid to upper 80s. Humidity gradually builds back in during the weekend with dew points reading in the upper 50s and low 60s.

HOT & HUMID FOR NEXT WEEK

Looks like next week brings back the 90s for some of us. By Monday, some of our hometowns will push into the upper 80s and low 90s with humidity on the rise. Get ready for hot and humid conditions to persist for at least the first half of the next work week.

Temperatures soar back into the 90s early next week.
Temperatures soar back into the 90s early next week.(WDBJ Weather)

THE TROPICS

No tropical development is likely in the next 3-5 days.

You can find more information in our Hurricane Center.

