Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Operation Fly Formula: 3 million more bottles of formula set to ship to US

A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.
A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More baby formula will soon be heading to the U.S.

On Friday, the White House announced its sixth ‘Operation Fly Formula’ mission. Delta Airlines will carry more than 3 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Kendamil infant formula.

The formula is made by a company based in the United Kingdom.

The flights will depart from London and are scheduled to arrive in Boston and Detroit starting June 20.

The first formula operation flights have already landed in Texas and Virginia.

Nestle said it expects 62,000 cans of Nan Supreme Pro 1 to be sold online within a few days.

The product is expected to be on the websites of Gerber, Walmart, Kroger and Amazon when available.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Name released of man found shot to death in Roanoke parking lot
Scene of a shooting on Bluestone Avenue in Roanoke
Two shot in NE Roanoke
Jody Kern mugshot from 2015.
Charges pending against Covington man after shootout with deputies
HoneyTree daycare bus overturned on I-581S
Driver cuts off daycare bus with 11 kids onboard, police say
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands

Latest News

National Rifle Association executive vice president Wayne LaPierre speaks during the Leadership...
New York’s lawsuit against NRA can move forward, judge rules
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
Police say 9-month-old Raylon Tucker was taken by his biological mom, Jessica Jones Angulo...
Amber Alert issued for Arizona baby
370 graduating seniors received diplomas during the William Fleming High School commencement...
370 graduate during William Fleming High School commencement ceremony