Roanoke residents get out to enjoy first day of designated outdoor recreation area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Friday at 11 a.m., downtown Roanoke’s “Designated Outdoor Recreation Area” went into effect for the first time this summer.

“I liked how it went with Go-Fest last year, I think it was super successful, just an extra cool thing for downtown. So we’re excited to be a part of that,” said Kevin Young, general manager of Jack Brown’s Roanoke.

There’s clear signage of where the zone starts and ends, which includes Market Street, Wall Street and parts of Campbell Avenue. As the day kicked off, there were plenty of people enjoying being able to bounce around.

“It is cool to be able to wander around,” said Carly Almarez.

“I think it can be an amazing opportunity for people to get to socialize and get to see the city a little bit more. Versus just finding that one establishment, sitting themselves down, hunkering down for the evening, they get to actually help the city come alive,” said Stephen Smigielski.

There are more than a dozen restaurants participating. Residents are happy to be able to bring in some extra foot traffic to the downtown as a whole.

“Here’s an opportunity for us to have an amazing time, enjoy a beverage with your family, with your friends, get to walk around enjoy some more local businesses,” said Smigielski.

“If you can incorporate another activity like exploring your local shops, then that’s just a win-win for everybody,” said Almarez.

With an 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. window, there’s also a feeling that people will enjoy it responsibly.

“We want everybody to have a good time but we want everybody to be safe, so I think that’s a good time-frame,” said Young.

It’s important to remember that your plastic cup needs to be clearly marked from the restaurant you bought it from and you can’t take one restaurants drink into another.

The refreshment zone will run Friday-Sunday until July 31st. Residents looking to do some shopping in the zone with a drink in their hand, should make sure each business is okay with it before heading in.

