Saturday VHSL Championship Scoreboard

(WDBJ) - Check out the results from Saturday’s VHSL championships in baseball, softball and soccer, and catch the highlights on WDBJ7!

Softball

Class 3 - New Kent 3, Lord Botetourt 0

Class 2 - Appomattox County 1, Page County 0

Class 1 - Auburn 10, Riverheads 0 (5 inn.)

Baseball

Class 3 - Liberty Christian 6, Abingdon 5

Class 2 - Appomattox County 4, John Battle 2

Boys Soccer

Class 4 - Western Albemarle 2, Jefferson Forest 2 (Western Albemarle wins 4-3 in PK)

Class 2 - Clarke County 3, Glenvar 2

Class 1 - Galax 2, Northampton 0

Girls Soccer

Class 3 - Lafayette 5, Hidden Valley 0

Class 2 - Glenvar 2, Poquoson 1

Class 1 - Eastern Montgomery 5, Auburn 0

