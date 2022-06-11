Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Two best friends turn into Roanoke business partners

Gladheart opened it's door to customers on Friday.
Gladheart opened it's door to customers on Friday.(Patsy Montesinos)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two best friends have turned their friendship into a business.

Roanoke Fire-EMS firefighter Jayson Anuszkiewicz and coffee industry worker Philip Hatter opened a new business Friday. Gladheart is a new wine and beer shop in Roanoke. They’re located in the building formerly known as Mr. Bills Wine Cellar.

The friends had frequented Mr. Bill’s for years and when the owner decide to retire, they decided to step up and take it over. Both hope to cultivate an environment where customers share similar experiences to the ones they’ve had at the location over their 13-year-long friendship.

They believe their friendship is an example of how great beverages can bring people together to cultivate deeper connections, something very needed after the hardships faced during the pandemic.

“We want this place to feel like home. It’s your local shop,” said Anuszkiewicz.

“We’ve always felt that way and so that’s our whole goal with this shop is that people come in to experience these amazing beverages…” added Hatter. “And so, we want you to feel comfortable being here and knowing that you’re gonna take this back and have a great time with your friends.”

More information about the business you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Name released of man found shot to death in Roanoke parking lot
Scene of a shooting on Bluestone Avenue in Roanoke
Two shot in NE Roanoke
Jody Kern mugshot from 2015.
Charges pending against Covington man after shootout with deputies
HoneyTree daycare bus overturned on I-581S
Driver cuts off daycare bus with 11 kids onboard, police say
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands

Latest News

370 graduating seniors received diplomas during the William Fleming High School commencement...
370 graduate during William Fleming High School commencement ceremony
Jadyn Talley, competing for a Distinguished Young Women scholarship
Forest teen set to compete for national scholarship
Tailgating Scene Lively Ahead of Blacksburg Super Regional
Tailgating Scene Lively Ahead of Blacksburg Super Regional
Court Rules Against Wildlife Center
Court Rules Against Wildlife Center