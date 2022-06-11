Two best friends turn into Roanoke business partners

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two best friends have turned their friendship into a business.

Roanoke Fire-EMS firefighter Jayson Anuszkiewicz and coffee industry worker Philip Hatter opened a new business Friday. Gladheart is a new wine and beer shop in Roanoke. They’re located in the building formerly known as Mr. Bills Wine Cellar.

The friends had frequented Mr. Bill’s for years and when the owner decide to retire, they decided to step up and take it over. Both hope to cultivate an environment where customers share similar experiences to the ones they’ve had at the location over their 13-year-long friendship.

They believe their friendship is an example of how great beverages can bring people together to cultivate deeper connections, something very needed after the hardships faced during the pandemic.

“We want this place to feel like home. It’s your local shop,” said Anuszkiewicz.

“We’ve always felt that way and so that’s our whole goal with this shop is that people come in to experience these amazing beverages…” added Hatter. “And so, we want you to feel comfortable being here and knowing that you’re gonna take this back and have a great time with your friends.”

More information about the business you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.