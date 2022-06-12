Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Gas price impacts extend to Smith Mountain Lake

Crazy Horse Marina at Smith Mountain Lake on Sunday afternoon.
Crazy Horse Marina at Smith Mountain Lake on Sunday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -From the roads, to the water, people continue to be hit hard by the prices at the pump. That extends to many residents and visitors who spend time at Smith Mountain Lake in the summer.

“On the ride up here, I spent $90 on gas for my car and I just filled the boat up $190,” said Jacob Roe, who lives in Raleigh but travels to his lake house once or twice a month in the summer.

“This big boat here behind me, it has twin engines in it, it burns twelve gallons an hour. At almost seven dollars a gallon here on the water now, it impacts you quite hard,” said Michael Reed, a local resident who stores his boat with his wife, Denise Olmo, at Crazy Horse Marina.

Those impacts extend to how much time people are able to spend out on the water.

“It adds a lot of expense to not just getting up here, but then also driving around on a boat, they’re not very fuel efficient,” said Roe.

“We’re having to cut back on the amount of boating we’re able to do,” said Reed.

“Everybody’s doubling up and going out just to take one boat instead of two or three and it’s just gotten hard,” said Denise Olmo,

Reed and Olmo are out at Crazy Horse Marina often, which they’ve also noticed has been a lot quieter than previous years.

“Usually by Memorial Day this marina is slammed full. We have over a hundred boat slips here, just people that keep their boats here and we haven’t seen half of them,” said Reed.

Reed and Olmo said it’s not just at the marina, but Smith Mountain Lake as a whole. Residents continue to hold onto the hope of seeing some relief at the pumps.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Kane Grant, reported missing from Amherst County.
Body of missing Amherst Co. resident found in James River
Gladheart opened it's door to customers on Friday.
Two best friends turn into Roanoke business partners
Residents got out to enjoy downtown Roanoke's new weekend designated outdoor recreation area.
Roanoke residents enjoy first day of designated outdoor alcohol area
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Police lights.
Name released of man found shot to death in Roanoke parking lot

Latest News

No. 4 Hokies baseball season ends with 11-2 loss to Oklahoma
Birthdays and anniversaries for June 12, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 12, 2022
Sunday Morning Update
Shooting at apartment on Meadow Green Drive in Bassett... 6.12.22
One woman dead, man injured after shooting at Henry County apartment