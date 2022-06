BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s run came up short of the College World Series Sunday with an 11-2 loss to Oklahoma.

The Hokies’ dual plate touches came off of the bat of a Carson DeMartini two-run homerun.

The 2022 campaign marks the deepest run ever in the postseason for the Hokies.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.