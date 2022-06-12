Isolated strong storms possible today

Isolated strong to severe storms possible later today

Temperatures climb into the 90s this week

Active pattern allows for storms through Thursday

SUNDAY

Lots of clouds and some scattered showers linger along and North of I-64 this morning. This will taper off and clouds will break up a bit allowing for more sunshine today. Temperatures climb into the 80s for many locations today and the humidity is much higher today.

Hot and humid with isolated storms this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening. We are expecting storms to fire up over the mountains and move into a better environment allowing for these storms to possibly become severe.

SPC Outlook for Sunday afternoon and evening. (WDBJ Weather)

If we see a severe storm develop the greatest threats would be damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

A few isolated storms could become strong to severe. (WDBJ Weather)

HOT & HUMID THIS WEEK

Get ready for even more hot and humid air this week. Mid to lower 90s are in the forecast for parts of the region. With our humidity being so high heat index values could feel like 100-105° in parts of Southwest Virginia.

Temperatures and humidity rise this week. (WDBJ Weather)

Thanks to the summer-like pattern pushing in next week this will bring a daily chance for scattered showers and storms. Right now, Monday and Tuesday have isolated chances, but that increases by mid week. Stay hydrated and seek shade when possible.

THE TROPICS

No tropical development is likely in the next 3-5 days.

You can find more information in our Hurricane Center.

