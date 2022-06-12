Hometown Local
“In the Joy of Others walk/run” helps raise money for cancer research

By Will Thomas
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city leaders and the community came out to support BAPS Charities for the annual “In the Joy of Others walk/run” Saturday morning.

For the past few years, the event has spotlighted the Susan G. Komen organization, which focuses on raising money for breast cancer research.

”This is the way we want to show them we all are together fighting the battle with them, and we want everybody to survive,” said Sunny Shah, admin for outreach and public relations for BAPS Charities.

More than a hundred people walked around Elmwood Park for the event and returned to the start for food and refreshments.

All the money raised goes towards cancer research. BAPS raised $25,000 in 2020 and $50,000 in 2021. For more information on BAPS Charities, you can visit its website here.

