One woman dead, one man injured after a shooting at a Henry County apartment

(WCJB)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HENRY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A woman is dead after a Saturday night shooting in Henry County.

At about 9:30 pm, the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call from a male stating he had been shot at an apartment on Meadow Green Dr., in Bassett, VA. 

The caller said that his girlfriend had shot him, and he had also shot her.

Deputies responded to the scene and located the male caller, Tyson Jermall Hairston, 32. 

Hairston had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and torso.  He was air-lifted to a Roanoke hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The female victim, Tambria Taylor, 32, was also inside the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia, where an autopsy will be performed.

The preliminary investigative findings indicate that an argument ensued between Hairston and Taylor.  During the altercation, both Hairston and Taylor were armed with handguns. They each fired their guns, hitting each other multiple times.

This incident remains under investigation.  Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). 

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. 

