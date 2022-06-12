Hometown Local
Weekend crowds get out to enjoy Smith Mountain Lake businesses

People get out to enjoy Smith Mountain Lake on Sunday afternoon.
People get out to enjoy Smith Mountain Lake on Sunday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The weekend crowds have been making their way to Smith Mountain Lake this summer. Many travel to the SML Visitor Center where they have many options available.

Those options include a variety of shops, restaurants and even some boat rentals at the Bridgewater Marina. The marina is right in the thick of it and has noticed the uptick in foot traffic on the summer weekends.

“During the week it’s not that busy, but come the weekend most of our boats get out on the water and traffic picks up a whole lot,” said Riley Brice, who works at the marina.

Brice said their biggest weekends are Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, they already have their sights set on the crowds that will come out for Independence Day.

Sunday Morning Update