Central Virginia Community College sees rise in popularity of CDL program

55 students have signed up for the CDL program since March.
55 students have signed up for the CDL program since March.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Across the nation, the demand for truck drivers continues to be high.

At Central Virginia Community College, folks are able to take a course, hop in the cab and help address the need.

“Everything you eat, everything you touch, everything you wear, everything you use is brought in by a truck,” said Juanita Charlton, project director.

Charlton drove trucks for over three decades. Now she teaches students all they need to know in a matter of only four weeks to get their Class A license.

And the benefits that come with trucking are unparalleled.

“It’s an exciting job. If you like to travel, it’s a good way to see the country,” said John Foster, student.

It’s also an excellent way to make money. For example, Walmart announced this year that drivers could make up to $110,000 in their first year.

The short length of the program at CVCC combined with high earning potential has increased popularity of the program. In fact, 55 students have signed up since March.

“This shows that you don’t need a four-year degree in order to make a good income and to address a need,” said Jason Ferguson with CVCC.

And one of the best parts - state funding can help cover the tuition costs if you complete the program.

“And then we have other funding mechanisms that students may qualify for, so many of the students that take this course, can take it for free,” said Ferguson.

They also offer an eight-week program that meets on weekends.

