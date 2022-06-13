City of Roanoke settles with woman in search warrant damage case

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke has settled a case connected to damage left by police after a search of a house during a murder investigation.

The suit filed by Cathy Reynolds v. Sgt. Camp, Det. Haley, and five other unnamed officers was settled for $13,500, and documents have been filed with federal court to have the case dismissed.

September 29, 2019, city police officers obtained a search warrant to search Reynolds’ property for Ozmeik Clements, who was wanted for murder. Part of the search involved removing Reynolds’ front door, which also pulled off some of the siding, according to the city. The settlement is designed to compensates Reynolds for the damage to her door and siding.

A statement from the city reads, “The City of Roanoke believes that our officers acted appropriately and within the bounds of the law, and that the settlement of this case is in the best interest of the city and its residents.”

Reynolds had initially filed three counts with multiple claims against the City’s police officers for the search of her home. After an initial hearing, a federal court dismissed most of her claims. The only remaining claim, says the city, was that the police department allegedly searched too thoroughly and was overly destructive.

The statement from the city reads, “While the City of Roanoke disagrees with the remaining claim, the city admits that Ms. Reynolds’ door was damaged. The City Attorney’s Office is also of the opinion that overall this settlement is in the best interest of the City.”

