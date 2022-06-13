Dangerous heat builds into the region

Hot weather moves in

Humidity ramps up

Active pattern allows for storms through Thursday

DANGEROUS HEAT ALL WEEK

If you thought yesterday was toasty then get ready! More hot and humid air builds in this week. Places in the mountains will read in the upper 80s and low 90s while most of us will read in the low to mid 90s. Some areas will climb close to 100 by Wednesday.

Temperatures soar well into the 90s this week. (WDBJ Weather)

With our humidity being so high (60s and 70s), heat index values will read anywhere from 100-105° in parts of Southwest Virginia. Stay hydrated and seek shade when possible.

Temperatures and humidity rise this week. (WDBJ Weather)

Thanks to the summer-like pattern pushing in for our work week, this will bring a daily chance for scattered showers and storms. Right now, Monday and Tuesday have isolated chances, but that increases by mid week. A few thunderstorms could be on the stronger side each day with strong gusty wind, heavy rainfall and even some pockets of hail. Not looking at complete washouts, but have a way to receive alerts just in case you have a storm move through your hometown.

When you have the heat and humidity you always have a chance for a few storms. (WDBJ Weather)

By the weekend temperatures will drop back to near seasonable.

You can find more information in our Hurricane Center.

