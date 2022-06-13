First-ever Check Farm Trail welcomes visitors

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The first ever Check Farm Trail Kicked off this morning. The trail included five farms and two local shops across Floyd County.

Owner Ed Skopal says they would consider I-Tal Acres a non-traditional farm. For the first time on Sunday, they welcomed people to see what happens behind the scenes.

“Helping show people what it takes to cultivate these plants, prepare them, process them and bring them to people. To help heal ourselves, our communities, our families and our globe,” said Skopal.

Their farm includes over 90 fruit trees in the food forest, where they also grow over 115 different species of herbs. After living in the Caribbean for a year, they were excited to bring those traditions back to Virginia.

“And it was inspirational to see people go to the bush go to the plants for their food and their medicine,” added Skopal.

Floyd County has always had an artisan trail and that’s where the idea of creating a farm trail began. Given the number of farmers found in the County, they felt this would be a great opportunity for the community. Clark Foster who was completing all the tours said getting to see how the food is made up close has help her realized how lucky she is.

“I feel pretty privilege that we live in an area that has all these farms around us because some places don’t, explained Foster. “And some places are food deserts and don’t have anything near them. So, I feel privileged that we had the opportunity to do this.”

The trail included Weathertop Farm, Seven Spring’s Farm, Kat’s Farmalette, Lil Valley Farm, The Soup Shop, and Grateful Produce. Foster says the trail was an incredible experience.

“It was great, it was awesome, and you should definitely do this, if they ever open it up like this, definitely go to it,” said Foster.

The organizers say they hope to hold the check farm trail at least once a year moving forward.

