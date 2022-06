ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday is National Sewing Machine Day and the folks at Fork Mtn Quilting in Rocky Mount join the 7@four crew to chat.

Fork Mtn Quilting is a full-service quilt shop located at 400 Old Franklin Turnpike, STE 115.

Check out more on the Fork Mtn Facebook page!

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.