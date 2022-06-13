Gas prices in Roanoke up 17.1 cents in the past week, up $1.78 from a year ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 17.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.65 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 47 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.78 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 4 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.50 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $4.44 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $5.79 per gallon, a difference of $1.35 per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $4.31 per gallon while the highest was $6.35 per gallon, a difference of $2.04 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.01 per gallon today. The national average is up 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.94 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

June 13, 2021: $2.87 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.07 per gallon)

June 13, 2020: $1.80 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.10 per gallon)

June 13, 2019: $2.42 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.70 per gallon)

June 13, 2018: $2.57 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.90 per gallon)

June 13, 2017: $2.08 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.32 per gallon)

June 13, 2016: $2.15 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.38 per gallon)

June 13, 2015: $2.52 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.80 per gallon)

June 13, 2014: $3.32 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.65 per gallon)

June 13, 2013: $3.28 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.63 per gallon)

June 13, 2012: $3.18 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.54 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $4.65 per gallon, up 16.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.48 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $4.66 per gallon, up 18.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.47 per gallon.

Virginia- $4.88 per gallon, up 24.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.64 per gallon.

“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation’s 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”

