Jennifer Hudson achieves elite EGOT status after taking home Tony award

Jennifer Hudson, co-producer of "A Strange Loop," winner of the award for best new musical,...
Jennifer Hudson, co-producer of "A Strange Loop," winner of the award for best new musical, poses in the press room at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) - Jennifer Hudson just became the 17th person in history to claim EGOT status after she took home a Tony award Sunday night.

Her Tony award was the final trophy she needed to complete the EGOT quartet – an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Hudson, 40, won her Tony award for producing “A Strange Loop,” which took home Best Musical.

Hudson received an Oscar in 2007 for the film “Dreamgirls” and an Emmy last year for the animated short “Baba Yaga.” She is a two-time Grammy winner, the first being for her 2009 self-titled album.

Hudson was discovered in 2004 as a contestant on the third season of “American Idol,” where she took seventh place.

She joins the ranks with other EGOT winners like John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks and Audrey Hepburn.

