MCPS hosting community input sessions for superintendent search

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Montgomery County, June 13 and 14 is your next chance to voice your thoughts on the search for the next superintendent of schools.

Montgomery County Public Schools is hosting open forums at all four of its high schools.

The first two forums are June 13 at Auburn High School at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Blacksburg High School.

The next two sessions will be June 14 at Eastern Montgomery High School at 5:30 p.m. and Christiansburg High School at 7:30 p.m.

Anyone in the community is welcome.

“We always need input from the community,” MCPS Director of Communications Brenda Drake said. “We believe, strongly, that our schools are a central point for our community, they’re a stronghold for our community and provide a real source of strength as we look at building our community and making it better.”

Drake says the county’s goal is to have the next superintendent in place by the middle of August.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.